7-Eleven Shopper Got Locked Inside A Store And Didn’t Know How To Get Out

Well, that’s awkward…

A woman named Kenley posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she unexpectedly got locked inside a 7-Eleven store.

Part of Kenley’s job is arranging products inside stores for the company she works for and on that particular day, she was in a 7-Eleven location.

And she realized she was locked in…

She told viewers, “I literally can’t get out. Because the woman that let me in, they were closing and so she’s like, ‘Yeah you can come in. I’m going to lock the doors.'”

Kenley did her thing in the store…and then she realized that the employee wasn’t around anymore…

Kenley was now locked inside the store by herself and she said that three sketchy looking people were waiting outside the door of the business.

The TikTokker looked through the store for the store employee, but she couldn’t find anyone.

She said, “Oh my god, I’m actually locked inside.”

The video then showed Kenley sitting in her car after she managed to get out of the store.

She told viewers that the worker locked her inside while they went to sweep the parking lot

Kenley explained, “Anyways, she let me out and I left and everything was fine and I waved goodbye and he was blowing me kisses and I was like Jesus help, help!”

She added, “So it was fine, but I’m super sad that I wasn’t recording when I thought it was because you would’ve all loved to have seen that.”

Sounds like the plot of a movie, doesn’t it?

