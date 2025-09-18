A Customer Arrived At The Store 3 Minutes Past Closing Time, So This Man Refused To Entertain Him

Some people expect the world to bend to their convenience.

This man was about to close the store when a customer called and asked if he could still drop by.

He told the customer he could wait for him until 8 pm.

But the customer showed up three minutes past closing, so he didn’t entertain him anymore.

Now, the customer lashed out at and tried guilt-tripping him.

Customer asks me if I have a heart I work in a sports shop and had my first direct encounter with this kind of parent. So earlier today, a customer called at 7:50 pm saying he wanted to get a present for his son. He was already on his way and said he’d be at my store in six minutes. He wanted us to stay open just for him.

This man asked his manager if they could wait up for the customer.

I asked my manager, and he said, “Well, if he makes it before 8 pm, sure he can come in and get the watch.” So I told him what my manager said, and we waited. Clock hits 7:59, and we start to close. Sure enough, the guy pulls up at 8:03. He starts yelling at us about how we could have waited two more minutes.

He reminded the customer about how they were willing to wait for him until 8 pm.

Personally, I wanted to say, “Hey, man, we said if you can make it before 8 pm, we’d be able to help you out. But it’s past that time. That’s when the shop closes.” Instead, he kept talking about how his five-year-old son is going to be so sad, so I decided to ignore him. At the time I did feel like a jerk, but I gave it a little thought.

For him, parents like this are kinda out of touch.

Seriously, does a five-year-old want a watch? And if it was so important to get him that watch, couldn’t he have stopped by earlier? I find parents like him very out of touch.

Respecting other people’s time is just as important as valuing your own.

