A Customer Didn’t Trust Them Because They Look Young, So They Had an Older, Inexperienced Worker Help Her Out With Her Bike

Women asked for a more experienced bike mechanic because I looked really young. “I was a bicycle mechanic for 7 years. I started when I was 22 up until last year. Worked on and built some high-end bikes. I look very young because I got that Asian blood. I was working the service counter which is usually for people who are experienced enough to diagnose a bike. I’m maybe 26/28 at the time just before I became the service manager. In comes a middle aged woman and start to try and help her out. But she doubts my knowledge of bicycles and thought I was just a helper or something.

She asks for someone who is older and more experienced because she doesn’t trust me with her fancy bike. It happened kinda often, and this lady was being an elitist snob. We have this newer older tech that’s started with us maybe 2 years prior, and he’s old enough where he was alive during the Vietnam War draft. But he’s pretty new to the industry and we’re also wanting him to get comfortable working the counter when I am on lunch or if it gets really busy.

This lady sees him and asks for him. So I smiled and said ok sure. I ask him to help the lady out and I help out the rest of the service line on a busy Saturday. The newer tech builds bikes well, but is also still learning how to diagnose problems and find the right parts. So naturally he’s taking a longer time. In the meantime I’m helping out people left and right, booking service tickets from low dollar value to high dollar value finding everything I need. Newer tech would occasionally ask me questions on how to find the correct parts from our distributor or our parts shelf, and if this piece is too worn or not. I can see the lady is getting impatient, She then asked the newer tech “how long have you been working on bikes” and he says about 2 years, and proceeds to tell her about me that I’ve been doing it for a long time and that I may look young and inexperienced, but I know what I’m doing.

Then what he said next gave me a pretty good chuckle. He said “you can’t judge a book by its cover, he might just know how to fix your bike!” I don’t know if he overheard the lady ask for a an older more experienced mechanic, but I did not tell him what this lady asked for. Lady was not amused. Meanwhile I had just helped maybe 15+ customers in the what was probably an 45 min, an hour, maybe an hour and a half. Time flies during the rush. I was able to do that number because I had other techs in the back I could send quick tube changes or minor adjustments to if the line got too long. He also liked to chat a little bit. After the rush was over, he was still helping her. I looked at the other tech and said I’m going to lunch. Came back from Taco Bell across the street and she was just barely leaving the store. I smiled and said, “have a great day, miss”. She just kept walking.”

