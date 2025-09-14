A Customer Was Rude To A Grocery Store Worker, So They Told The Police He Was Illegally Parked In A Handicapped Spot

Folks, this is what happens when you act like a complete JERK in public.

Tell me to mind my business? Ok, I’ll let you get fined for minding my own business. “A few years ago, while I was a student, I would work part time at a local supermarket- let’s call it Salesbury’s. Typically I would be working on the checkouts, however when things were quiet (often during closing shifts) I’d have other duties like restocking shelves or collecting up the shopping carts. This particular malicious compliance occurred while I was out in the car park collecting carts. Around 9 pm, the store isn’t particularly busy however the car park is around 30% full. Plenty of spaces, even ones right next to the entrance to the building.

Despite this, a young-ish guy in a brand new white BMW decided to park in a disabled spot despite having no obvious disability or a ‘blue badge’ (a permit which lets you park in disabled spots). The guy gets out of his car and heads into the store. Me: “you know that you’ve parked in a disabled bay, right?” Him: “mind your own business, you’re just jealous because you can’t afford a car like mine on a supermarket worker’s salary” At this point I remembered a key piece of information, so I didn’t reply and left him to walk into the building.

About 10 minutes later, a police car pulls into the car park. Around the time, there were a few boy racers going around town and driving dangerously late at night, especially in car parks, so the police were patrolling each car park in town on a few nights of the week to scare off the delinquents.

Anyway, as I’m pushing carts nearby the police officer asked me how long this car has been parked there. I told him, and he said he’d wait for the owner. About 5 minutes later I’m called back inside to go back onto my checkout. There’s a huge set of glass windows through which we can see the car park from the checkouts, so I glance out there to see the guy from earlier being fined by the police officer.”

