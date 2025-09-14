A Customer Wouldn’t Listen To A Cashier In A Grocery Store, So They Closed Their Lane And Made Him Move

If you’re gonna go out in public, you gotta learn to SLOW DOWN and RELAX.

An impatient customer wastes his time. “Many years ago, I worked at a grocery store. I usually wound up working the closing shift, as that was easiest for me anyways. One night, a concert was in town, but the dumb manager didn’t schedule any extra help, so it was just me and the closing assistant manager. They had a strict policy for when we had to clock out by after our shift (the leeway was 10 minutes). It was getting to the end of my shift, so I had to close down my lane and help the last few customers. So I tell the customer in the back of my line they can stay, but they are the last person, and put up a closed sign while turning off the light. Unfortunately, that massively backed up the assistant manager’s lane.

Cue the impatient man. This guy comes over and starts unloading things as I am helping the last customer I have. I tell him “Hey I’m shutting down, I can’t take you.” It’s not like he had a packet of gum, he had half a cart’s worth of stuff. He just says “That line is too long, I’ll be quick”, to which I say “I can’t help you!” He ignores me, and continues to unload his groceries on the belt. After I finish my customer, I open the register, take out my cash drawer, and head to count it down.

He sees this and goes “Wait where are you going?” to which I said “I told you I was shutting down”. I quickly count down my till, only to see him just leaving the lane with his repacked cart, as he gets back into line. Never heard anything after, so if he complained, the assistant manager probably just told him it was his fault.”

