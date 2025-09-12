September 12, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Doctor Talked About Why She Only Dates One Person At A Time. – ‘I show up as my best version of myself.’

We hear so much about polyamory and open relationships these days, that it’s kind of surprising when a younger person says they’re interested in dating the old-fashioned way.

A doctor named Becky posted a video on TikTok and got real about her dating philosophy.

Becky told viewers, “I don’t date like everyone else because I don’t love like everyone else.”

She added that she thinks Millennials and Gen Z folks have “dating all messed up.”

Becky continued, “When I’m seeing someone, I show up as my best version of myself. I’m true to myself. I’m honest.”

She added, “No matter how broken the dating world is today, you will never see me dating how everyone else dates.”

Becky then said, “If that’s how you want to date, that’s okay. But I want zero part in that. I truly believe you should date one person at a time.”

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

She’s got old-fashioned values, and that’s a good thing!

