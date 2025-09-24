A Fellow Student Signed Her Up To Participate In A School Event Without Her Permission, So She Wouldn’t Participate

Well, this is odd…

AITA for telling off my Class President & refusing to cooperate because she enlisted me into a school event without my consent? “I (18F) am currently a high schooler. Not too long ago there was a school event that was organized to celebrate our trilingual institution; meaning that we held interclass competitions in our local language, national language, and in English. Every class is required to send one or two representatives per competition branch. Compared to my classmates I am quite fluent in English but I had another competition outside of my school that I needed to prepare for so I did not enlist myself. About 2 weeks before the day of the event, the guidebook was sent to my class’ group chat as well as a list of who will participate. Our Class President (18F) urged us to enlist ourselves. Since I was busy, I ignored it. Fast forward a week after that, at 7 PM on a Friday, my Class President DM-ed me. She asked me if I’ve already submitted the video for the upcoming school event’s English speech contest.

When I asked for further information, she sent me a screenshot of the list in the class group chat, showing that my name was on the list under “English Speech Contest”. She admonished me for not paying attention since she tagged me and the other contestants a school week (5 days) before. This is one her texts, translated: “You didn’t know that you were enlisted as a participant? Come on, we’ve already listed you in the group chat since a whole week ago…” When I checked the ACTUAL list I found that, above it, she had conveniently cropped out a text where she said that this “revised” list (composed by herself and our Class’ Vice President (18F)) cannot be protested as they’ve officially registered the people on the list. This is the exact text in the group chat (some parts have been translated): “No excuses, [those on this list have been officially registered.]” I screenshotted that specific text and circled the “no excuses” part before sending it to her.

I told her that in that WHOLE SCHOOL WEEK after she registered me and our other classmates neither she nor the Vice President ever bothered to check in with me about whether or not I’ll be able to participate. I also emphasized the fact that only now, less than 5 hours before deadline (11:59 PM), did any of them bother to text me. At the end of my text I told her that everything must be done with consent and there was no such thing as “no excuses” considering we live in a democratic country. Class President left me on read. Fine. A couple of days later it’s Monday again. Class President & Vice did not bring up this issue. My parents say I’m in the right feel slighted, while some of my classmates have said that I was an ******* for refusing to cooperate and potentially getting the entire class in trouble. AITA?”

This is why you always ASK people before you sign them up for things.

