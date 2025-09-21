A Frustrated Traveler Filmed TSA Agents Singing Instead Of Helping Out Customers

Everybody wants to see TSA agents singing when they’re at the airport, right?

Well, I guess if those folks are singing AND doing their jobs at the same time, that would be okay, but that definitely didn’t happen in this case.

A woman named Yeni posted a video on TikTok and showed folks why she wasn’t too happy during a recent trip to an airport in Las Vegas.

Yeni wrote in the video’s caption that there was a “line of baggage waiting to be checked.”

But the TSA workers at the airport had other priorities, apparently…

Yeni’s video showed long lines of people waiting to get through security, but, wouldn’t you know it, a bunch of TSA workers were singing instead!

Yeni, clearly frustrated, also wrote in the video’s caption, “Make it make sense.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Well, this is totally horrible customer service!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁