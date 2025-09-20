A Grocery Store Worker Was Minding Her Own Business, And A Woman Invaded Her Space And Made Things Awkward

If you work in a job where you’re forced to interact with the general public, you’re gonna run into some real WEIRDOS.

Weird encounter with a customer. “I work in the dairy section of a big grocery store. One day on my lunch break, I grabbed food from the hot bar and went to checkout. There was this older lady in front of me finishing up, so I waited by the card reader and I put my food box on the conveyor belt, not even moving just looking at my phone.

Suddenly I look up and this lady is a barely a foot in front of me and close to my face, grinning hard and saying, “Do I know you?” Then she says I was “too close to her” even though she literally walked toward me from the other side. I was confused, but I didn’t argue, I just went ahead and stepped back. Even the cashier lady was like “you didn’t even move, she came over to you.” Told a coworker in the maintenance section later and he said “she probably liked you.”

But all I could think was…. if an older man did that to a young woman my age (20), it wouldn’t be brushed off like this. Anyway just weird…retail stays wild

