A Group Of Women Were Loud In A Movie Theater, So A Worker Who Knew Every Line Of The Film Sat Behind Them And Recited All The Dialogue

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

There needs to be some kind of database for people who talk during movies.

That way, they can be BANNED FOR LIFE from all theaters across the world.

But until that happens, we just have to deal with these folks…

Check out how his person got some hilarious revenge on rude movie-goers!

Movie Theater Petty Revenge. “This happened a while back when I was a projectionist at a multiplex theater. One night my friends and I were planning our night out and most of them wanted to see a movie before we hit the bars. They particularly liked the idea of going to my theater since they knew I’d get them in for free (again).

Doh!

To my horror, they voted to see a blockbuster movie that had been showing for months! Obviously I knew every scene of that movie and I was kinda mad I’d have to sit through it on my night off. So we all get seated and start trying to watch the movie, but a bunch of women are being noisy as **** throughout the start of the movie. People are shushing them and they just laughed it off and got even more obnoxious.

LOL.

Eventually I got up and sat behind them and started whispering every line in the movie right before the actors would say it and would tell them everything that was about to happen. At first they thought it was funny, then thought I was some kind of weirdo who knew the whole movie by heart, down to every line.

Here’s the deal…

After a few minutes of this, they really started getting annoyed with me. So I tried to make a deal that I’d stop if they did. They laughed, so I continued to mess up their movie. My friends thought the whole thing was hilarious and just laughed at them. They seemed somewhat embarrassed and calmed down a bit and I enjoyed the movie in a petty kinda way.”

That was some pretty epic revenge!

Sometimes you’ve gotta do it.

