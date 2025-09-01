September 1, 2025 at 4:49 am

Why Do Adult Millennial Children Go “No Contact” With Their Parents? This Woman Thinks She Has The Answer.

by Ben Auxier

Going no-contact with your parents, or anyone important in your life, is a decision which I think, frankly, we’re treating a little too flippantly right now.

You can’t spend 10 minutes on Reddit without seeing some small personal woe being met with “just never talk to them again,” as though that has no massive consequences.

But of course, the LEGITIMATE reason people find themselves needing to do this is because someone keeps hurting them, and they just can’t deal with it anymore.

And that cause and effect should be well-understood, as laid out by TikTok user @reallybecca_:

“Your millennial child going no contact with you isn’t because they’re ungrateful you fed and watered them for 18 years…”

“…it’s because they told you 100 times what hurt them and instead of listening you played victim became emotionally abusive and then they had to set a boundary to protect themselves the way you wouldn’t protect them!”

“Who said that?!”

You don’t remember it because it didn’t mean much to you.
I do, because it did.

Screenshot 1 2f28e8 Why Do Adult Millennial Children Go No Contact With Their Parents? This Woman Thinks She Has The Answer.

And enough with the guilt trips.

Screenshot 2 10efb3 Why Do Adult Millennial Children Go No Contact With Their Parents? This Woman Thinks She Has The Answer.

Also, bragging about the bare minimum is weird.

Screenshot 3 12e79d Why Do Adult Millennial Children Go No Contact With Their Parents? This Woman Thinks She Has The Answer.

In short, a lot of people felt this.

Screenshot 4 7bb3ab Why Do Adult Millennial Children Go No Contact With Their Parents? This Woman Thinks She Has The Answer.

There’s no such thing as a perfect parent.

But you can get a lot closer by just acknowledging your imperfects, and trying to grow.

