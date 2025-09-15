A Man Invaded Her Space On A Plane, So She Had Her Wife Sit Next To Him To Get On His Nerves

Airports and airplanes are weird…

You’re crammed into tight spaces with all kinds of people who you don’t normally deal with in your everyday life.

And things can get weird!

Read on and see what happened when this Reddit user had to sit next to a guy who can only be described as WEIRD.

Manspread all over me on a flight? Enjoy playing footsie with my spouse. “My wife and I are currently on a 7.5 hour flight. We are in the premium section where you get somewhat larger seats and way more leg room (not as cushy as first class, but better than economy). I’m 30, 5’10”, and plus size. I’m always so careful to make sure I’m not taking anyone else’s space on a plane, even if it’s uncomfortable. I’m supposed to be in a middle seat, but when I get there, there’s already a man sitting in the middle spot next to his (assumed) wife, so I take the aisle. No big deal. I prefer that, to be honest. My spouse was seated a couple of rows away. The man looks like he’s probably 5’4″, 70s, and small build. In a premium seat, he basically has a swimming pool of space to lounge around in.

Here it comes…

So tell me why the hell this man: took my entire armrest AND 3-4″ of my space, had his entire body pressed against mine despite me seeing he had room between him and his wife(?!), and most egregious of all, put his one foot like 6″ into MY leg room. Also, at one point, he motioned like he was trying to get at his seatbelt, but just kind of ended up “pinching” at my upper thigh, but then didn’t put his seatbelt on? Ew. He also had Airpods in and seemed to be pretending to sleep, plus being a woman sitting along means I don’t trust how he’d react if I said something. My first step was to put my foot exactly on the border of my seat when he readjusted, so he couldn’t take the space back. But he put his foot directly against mine, and every 20 seconds or so he would bump his foot against mine.

It was time to have some fun.

I start texting my spouse and she does the coolest thing. She tells me she’ll trade seats with me, and if he tries the same thing with her, she will start playing footsie with him. Here’s the thing: my wife is a 6’4″ bearded trans woman. She has a voice like Johnny Cash and to a 70-something creepy man, will absolutely read as male. So if this guy wants to intimidate a woman, he can do it to someone who will dish it out right back, but 5x creepier. I told her not to worry, I would put a blanket between us, no big deal. So the blanket goes down, his foot immediately retreats, but THEN!!!! This guy starts “tapping” his foot to music, but he’s doing it pressed up against MY FOOT, so he’s basically just rubbing my foot up and down with his foot? I yank my foot back instinctively because I felt like I was going to puke.

It was time to get busy!

So I sicced the wife on him. Bless her heart for being willing to swap seats with me. She’s an angel.”

Two can play at that game!

