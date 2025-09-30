September 30, 2025 at 5:35 am

A Mechanic At Walmart Discovered A Mistake A Previous Worker Made On A Customer’s Car

You never know what you’re gonna run into on a day-to-day basis when you work as a mechanic…

And this guy had a real doozy on the day this video was filmed!

The text overlay on the video reads, “Me wondering why the tire won’t balance. And was asking 30 weight in each side.”

The video showed the tire in question and then viewers could see the computer screen the mechanic was using.

And he saw something that caught his eye…

Another mechanic at the shop reached into the tire that was being worked on and pulled out…

A tablet!

The man said, “This guy left the tablet! No!”

The caption to the video reads, “Crazy work. Walmart technician accidentally puts iPad in tire and almost made me install it on car. Thankfully I opened it up and checked because balance was asking crazy.”

That was a close call!

Here’s the video.

Crazy work Walmart technician accidentally puts iPad in tire and almost made me install it on car thankfully I opened it up and checked because balance was asking crazy amount!!! #walmart #auto #tirechangewrong #fyp #foryoupage #accident #balance

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 2.31.52 PM A Mechanic At Walmart Discovered A Mistake A Previous Worker Made On A Customers Car

Another TikTokker shared an interesting story…

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 2.32.12 PM A Mechanic At Walmart Discovered A Mistake A Previous Worker Made On A Customers Car

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 2.32.31 PM A Mechanic At Walmart Discovered A Mistake A Previous Worker Made On A Customers Car

Good mechanics are hard to find these days…

