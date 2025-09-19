A Mechanic Put Nissan On Blast For Hidden Transmission Costs In Its Cars. – ‘There’s nothing available for this. An oil pan gasket, that’s all you can get.’

If you own a Nissan or you’re thinking about buying a Nissan, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this video…

It comes to us from a mechanic at a shop in Utah, and let’s just say that this fella wasn’t too impressed by the car company.

The mechanic said that the problem he sees with the Nissan Titan is “disgusting” and he explained that the transmission costs $12,000 and you can only buy it from a dealer.

He told viewers that he pulled the transmission out of the Nissan, found the leak, and called the Nissan dealer to get a seal to fix the issue…

But the dealer told him there was no seal.

The man said, “There’s nothing available for this. An oil pan gasket, that’s all you can get.”

The mechanic added that the only way to fix the issue was to buy a whole new transmission.

Sounds shady!

Check out the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person has an idea…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

He thinks this whole thing is pretty sketchy…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.