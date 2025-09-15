A Mechanic Tried To Strong Arm Them And Make Them Pay Extra For Car Repairs, But They Stood Their Ground And Refused

It’s hard to find an honest mechanic out there!

And that’s why you have to hang on for dear life when you find a good one.

Oh, but this guy?

He doesn’t fall into that category.

Check out what went down in this story from Reddit!

Auto repair shop exceeded my maximum price quote. “Many years ago, I had a 1981 Ford Courier pickup that needed engine work. After meeting with a local auto repair shop that specialized in rebuilding engines, I asked if they could look at the engine and get the truck operational again. After examining the engine, he said it needed rings, valve work, plugs, plug wires, and a list of other things. I asked if he could do what he suggested for $1,000 or less.

They had a deal…

The shop owner said he could do that, we agreed on the $1,000 maximum price, and I dropped off the truck. A couple of weeks later, he called to tell me the truck was ready to pick up, and the bill was a little over $1,300. I asked what happened to my maximum limit of $1,000? He said that once they got in, they repaired a few extra things while the engine was open, upgraded some components beyond what was necessary, and believed it was worth the new price. I told him that I was only willing/able to spend $1,000 and that is why I gave him the maximum. He said that if I didn’t pay, they would keep the truck. The reason I had a $1,000 maximum was if repairs were over that, I was going to take the money and buy a newer used vehicle.

They decided to play hardball.

After a long pause on the phone while I did some fast mental math, I told him to keep the truck and I hung up. He called back in about three minutes and told me to come and get the truck for $1,000.”

They stood their ground and they weren’t about to get bullied!

