A Nanny Made Homemade Dino Nuggets For A Young Boy She Looked After Each Week, So Years Later, He Kept Asking For Them, Even As A Teenager

There’s something undeniably special about food made with love.

For one young boy, his childhood babysitter’s homemade chicken nugget creations became a joyful staple of his early school days and beyond.

So much so that he never really outgrew them.

You’ll want to read on for this wholesome story!

Just got an email from a mom I used to nanny for when I was in college. Her teenage son just complained about Dino checked nuggets. “They don’t taste like they used to, and there are no Dino eggs!!!” I “homemade” them in the food processor with chicken thighs, broccoli, cream cheese, and a little cheddar cheese. Then I used cookie cutters to make dino shapes.

These homemade confections definitely stuck out from the boy’s friends.

He was in kindergarten at the time, and since we only did homemade food, he was jealous of his classmates! I dipped them in egg and coating, then baked them. I used to make “egg” shapes with the leftovers and always put one in each freezer bag that would then be his school lunch.

But she never knew he would grow to miss her cooking all these years later.

I’m so freaking happy that he loved his homemade chicken dino nuggets so much that he missed them into his teenage years. I sent Mom and him the recipe. He replied with, “I think I’ll make these but only as eggs.” It put a huge smile on my face.

You can’t beat homemade!

What did Reddit think?

A childhood is a delicate thing, so it’s wonderful when you can impact one in a positive way!

A good babysitter is one a child will remember forever!

This recipe was so enticing that it almost converted a vegetarian!

This mom is taking notes.

Some foods just stay with you no matter how long it’s been!

The best recipes often don’t come from cookbooks.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.