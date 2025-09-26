A Passenger Talked About The Bizarre And Unsettling Encounter She Had With A Man On A Bus

As the saying goes…people are strange…

And you better believe that’s the truth!

A woman named Sydney told TikTok viewers about a bizarre encounter she had on a bus when she was a teenager…and let’s just say that it’s a pretty story…

Sydney stitched her video to another clip from a TikTokker who said she wanted to hear unbelievable stories from people.

She said she got on the wrong bus and ended up on the north side of Chicago.

A man was staring at Sydney on the bus and told her that he couldn’t believe she was there and that “the prophecy” was true.

Sydney realized she was on an express bus because it was skipping stops.

The man told her that he knew she was the one he was looking for because he was told he was going to meet someone with the same birthday as him.

Shockingly, the man told Sydney his birthday is November 29…which happens to be hers, as well.

The TikTokker asked the man for proof and he showed her his ID with his birth date on it.

Sydney said she started to get scared and another passenger noticed what was going on. The passenger told her to get off the bus at the next stop, no matter what.

The bus was crowded, but Sydney and the other passenger made their way through the crowd and he got her off the bus safely.

Sydney was safe but she was still rattled by the experience with the man who shared her birthday.

Creepy stuff!

Check out the video.

You never know who you’re gonna run into on public transportation…

