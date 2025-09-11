A Pregnant Woman Says She Got Kicked Out Of A Target Store For Testing A Stroller

Well, this is a weird one…

A pregnant woman named Alexa posted a vide on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she was kicked out of a Target store because she was accused of trying to steal a stroller.

Alexa said that she was “treated like a criminal” because she tested strollers at the store before she dropped a bunch of money on one of the devices.

She told viewers that she’d done the same thing the night before at another Target store.

On this day, Alexa asked a manager to undo the security device so they could test a stroller and the man said, “We don’t do that here.”

Alexa and her husband tried to test the stroller with the security device still in place and that’s when things got ugly.

She said, “They sent an asset manager over. And she’s like, ‘Hey, we got word that you’re trying to steal these strollers.’”

The asset manager accused Alexa and her husband of removing security devices, but she told her they were already like that.

Two more Target workers got involved in the dispute and Alexa and her husband were finally asked to leave the store.

Alexa said the interaction made her very emotional and she called the first Target store they’d visited.

The employees at that store helped Alexa file a complaint and told her the workers at the other location were out of line.

Alexa said, “Target, you need to do better because parents love Target registries and are obviously big supporters. We’re trying to buy a stroller from you.”

Check out the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Ouch. Target has got some explaining to do!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!