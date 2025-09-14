A Renter Came Home To Her Apartment To Find That Movers Removed All Her Belongings

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Sarah posted an emotional video on TikTok and she had good reason to be upset: she came home to find all of her belongings removed from her apartment by movers!

Sarah was crying in her viral video and she told viewers that someone had turned in her keys on her behalf a week before she was supposed to move out of her apartment.

When the TikTokker checked out her place, she realized that someone had come in and moved all her belongings out of the apartment.

Sarah said, “They threw a bunch of my **** out.”

She added that “at least two cars loads” of her personal items were removed without her permission and she had to retrieve her things from a dumpster.

Sarah asked, “You couldn’t call me to confirm? Who does this?”

She also told viewers that the lights were off in the apartment even though the utilities were still on in her name.

Sarah said some of her things were broken by the movers.

She explained that she knew the person who was supposed to help her move out.

Sarah told viewers, “I’m gonna make them explain themselves. The reason I’m so ****** is because the lady that is helping us leave the apartment and everything, she knows me.”

The TikTokker said some of her dishes were also missing along with her patio furniture.

This is wild!

Take a look at the video.

@radicallysimple apparently my apartment received keys to someone else who was moving out with the same apartment number in a different building and they told the maintenance staff to clean out my apartment. we had one full week left on the apartment lease. I had not begun cleaning the apartment nor gotten all my stuff out. I am going back today to see what is going to be done because the loss of my treasured memories is unacceptable. I can understand a miscommunication/misunderstanding but I need to be compensated for the things I genuinely cannot get back. the manager in question is a good person who made a mistake and I am not mad at her, but I will ensure that this situation is remedied #adhdinwomen #randomthings #yourewelcome #justsarahthoughts #fanfavorite #foryoupage #fyp #homeowner #apartment #moving ♬ original sound – Sarah

This is how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

What the heck is going on here?!?!

A nightmare, that’s for sure.

