A Shopper Said People Shouldn’t Buy Coffee From Starbucks Locations Inside Grocery Stores

I think this TikTokker might be on to something…

Her name is Anne and she took to the social media platform to explain why she won’t be buying coffee from any Starbucks business that’s attached to a grocery store ever again.

Anne told viewers that she knows better than to order Starbucks from a location that’s attached to a store, but she desperately needed a cup of the joe…and it turned out to be a mistake.

She said, “Ever since then, I’ve had the worst experience. And I’ve been kind of mad about it.”

Anne added, “Let me tell you what happened.”

She said, “So I walk in, it’s completely dead. There’s two girls working behind the counter. There’s nothing going on.”

Anne ordered a sweet cream cold brew…and the workers said they were out of it…

Determined to get caffeinated, Anne then ordered a double cappuccino and a pastry.

The workers then told her they didn’t have any equipment to heat up her pastry.

Anne said, “Strike Number Two.”

The TikTokker bought a different pastry that didn’t need to be heated up, but things didn’t get any better.

She said, “This is when things get really cherry-on-top bad.”

Anne said she finally got her drink and when she took a sip…all she could taste was foam. She asked one of the workers what was going on and the employee told her that the espresso was at the bottom of the cup.

The TikTokker left the store and kept drinking her beverage…but things got even worse.

She told viewers, “I stop, pull over, dump the entire thing out. It’s only foamed milk. There is not a stitch of espresso in there.”

Anne was obviously upset and she called the last development, “Strike Three.”

She told viewers, “I’m never going to a Starbucks again that’s attached to a grocery store.”

She’s taking a stand on this issue!

