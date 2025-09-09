A Simple Interaction At The Park Made This TikToker Realize How Awkward She Is And That She Overshares With Strangers

Everyone has their own unique personality, and sometimes you have a moment of insight into your own.

This TikToker was recording herself while at the park, and after someone walked by and spoke with her, she realized that she really overshares sometimes.

The interaction was pretty short, starting with a woman walking by and saying, “It’s warm out here today!”

To which this TikToker replied, “Yes, I was wearing a sweatshirt yesterday when I went out.”

Ok, that is a little more information than was needed, but she went on, “And today I had to take it off right away when I got outside.”

Ok, yeah, that is a bit more than is needed, but that is ok. It makes her fun and unique.

It is even funnier because she turns around and looks at the camera, giving a look that says, “what did I just say?” LOL

At least she can laugh at herself.

Then she goes back to just talking to herself. She said, “It’s warm out here today. Sure is.” Implying that she could have just said, “Sure Is!”

This is one of those situations that almost everyone can relate to, which is likely why it got so many views!

Everyone is a little awkward sometimes.

Watch the video for yourself to see what you think.

The people in the comments really understand where she is coming from.

This person wonders why she always gives way more information than is needed.

I mean, yeah, the other person didn’t really care. Oh well!

Now this is awkward!

When it comes to small talk, less is more.

