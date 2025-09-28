A Student Wouldn’t Shake Hands With Her High School Administrators Because They Didn’t Help Her Out When She Was Bullied

When I graduated from high school, a guy I knew REFUSED to shake hands with our principal when he walked across the stage with his diploma.

I won’t get into why right now, but he definitely had his reasons…

And so did this young woman!

Her sister Sarah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what her sister did at her high school graduation.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Your baby sister was bullied all year and her principals did nothing to help, so she refused to shake their hands at her graduation.”

Two school administrators tried to shake the graduate’s hand in the video, but she walked right past them.

Well, I bet those bigwigs didn’t see that coming!

Sarah’s caption reads, “So proud of you for this bold move!”

Here’s the video.

@sarahdhammond @🎀Laura🎀 So proud of you for this bold move!! It’s definitely giving rep era! 🖤 ♬ original sound – amelie

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She blew right past them like they weren’t even there!

