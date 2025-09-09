A TikTokker Shared How She Makes Sure She Gets The Job Interviews She Wants

Landing a job interview is anything but easy these days.

And if you’ve spent any time on the job hunt at all lately, you know I’m speaking the truth!

But there might be some good news in all this confusion!

A woman named Jess posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about her hack for getting interviews for the jobs you want.

Jess told viewers, “I remember when I used to apply for jobs in my teens and my twenties. I applied, and you know how you be waiting on them to call you back? I used to be like, **** that. You know how people be like, ‘You supposed to call and check the status of your application?’ I took that **** a step further.”

She continued, “I would call back like, hey, I got a voicemail from a manager that was calling to schedule an interview. That right there is how I got the interview.”

Jess then said, “You calling to check the status of your application? Baby no, you called me for an interview. You remember that? So when can we reschedule? Because you know they’ve got a couple of managers that be calling people, so they be like, ‘That must have been such and such, somebody else from the other day.’”

She added, “It worked like a charm, especially for fast food places or those little bitty retail stores. It works. I miss applying to jobs in person.”

Hey, it just might work!

Here’s the video.

