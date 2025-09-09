A Twenty-Something Wants To Leave Home And Strike Out On Her Own, But Her Overprotective Parents Aren’t Ready To Be Empty Nesters

Leaving home can be hard, for parents and children. It’s a big life change, and sometimes, even good change can hurt.

But in this story, a twenty-something is ready for a new chapter, but her parents keep slamming the book in her face.

Will she make it out of the nest?

Let’s find out.

AITA for attempting to move out of my house? I (21 F) live with my mom (52 F) and Stepdad (56 M). I dropped out of community college around 2-3 years ago, but want to go to an SFX makeup school.

Cool. Shouldn’t be a problem, but something tells me it is…

My best friend recently moved out of state, and it’s made me think. I have a good home, and my parents have provided me with a car, insurance, and medication. I work a very low paying job, one that I wouldn’t be able to use to afford my current lifestyle, let alone my medication, car, and housing. But I struggle with my parents.

Who doesn’t, at times? Will she overcome the struggle?

My mom is constantly coming in and out of my room, searching through drawers, cleaning stuff out that I have bought, and going through my trash. I have constant anxiety, and do not feel independent. I have to ask to have alcohol, have to ask to go anywhere, and if I’m out too late, I get my keys taken away. My brother (18M) does not have these rules.

Siblings aren’t always treated fairly. But how bad could it be?

He’s allowed to drink and throw parties, which often result in my bathroom getting destroyed, and he’s also allowed to go to casinos and gamble, and he is unemployed. I myself know I am privileged where I am right now, and don’t have to pay for a lot. (Sorry, I know this is a lot of writing) Recently I really started to save up to move.

Will she fly the coop finally?

My mom has control of my finances and noticed I was moving a bit of money into an account that she cannot see. She and I discussed why, and when she found out I wanted to move out, she got angry, telling me I have no sense of direction, need to go back to college, and she wouldn’t let me leave.

Ouch. I mean… not really up to her?

I rely on my parents heavily for finances, and knowing I wouldn’t get any financial support and that I wouldn’t be allowed to keep my car, I stopped. Now my mom is being even more invasive, and pushing me to go to college, and taking funds from me more.

This is rough, for sure.

I know that I have a good life here and would struggle immensely, but I need my own space. So, AITA for saving money to move out? Am I in the wrong?

Don’t have all the info, but from what it sounds like, OP needs to leave pronto.

Do the comments agree?

This person says NTA but you need professional help.

Another person says, take the wheel.

Someone else says, just go.

This poster says you have two choices…

Another person says, take the leap.

Home is where the heart is, unless your heart’s not in it.

It’s time she have some experiences of her own!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.