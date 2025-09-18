September 18, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Walmart Shopper Didn’t Expect To See Socks Locked Up At The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Yikes…

This is not a good look, Walmart!

A woman named Serena posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something that is pretty surprising: employees had locked up the socks in the store.

Serena’s video showed socks, yes, SOCKS, locked up in a glass case at a Walmart store.

She said, “Welcome to Walmart. You can’t even get socks.”

Serena then said, “I’m not kidding.”

She added, “This is so sad. Wow.”

Indeed…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question…

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker was shocked.

You know things aren’t going well when the socks are being locked up…

