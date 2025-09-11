An Amputee Said A Woman Called Her Out For Parking In A Handicapped Spot

Just a warning, folks: this video is probably gonna make your blood boil!

A woman with a prosthetic leg named Brenna took to TikTok and told viewers about an infuriating experience she had after she parked her car in a handicapped spot.

Brenna told viewers it’s obvious that she’s an amputee, especially during the summer when she wears shorts.

She said she was in a Home Depot parking lot and she was thankful for the location of the handicapped spot because her prosthetic leg was hurting her.

Out of nowhere, an old lady confronted Brenna and asked here where her handicapped placard was for her car.

Brenna said, “She can see me in full view. And I’m just like blinking at her because I’m like, Ma’am, read the room. And she keeps doing it and, y’all I’m not proud of my reaction, but I did I stood there like this for like enough time for her to come to the conclusion and then she just goes, “This is a handicapped spot.”

The TikTokker replied by saying, “Yeah, no ****.”

Brenna said no one should police handicapped parking spots because it’s hard to tell if someone has an invisible disability.

She told viewers, “You truly can’t look at someone and know their medical history, just by looking at them.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer had a lot to say.

That lady needs to get a life…and a clue!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁