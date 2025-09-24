An Angry Customer Was Complaining About Getting Free and Discounted Items From The Store, So He Paid His Purchases In Full

Some store policies offer perks and benefits to customers.

This man works in a supermarket that has a policy about items scanning higher than their shelf price.

In cases like this, they are supposed to give the item for free to the customer.

He encountered one customer who was aggressively complaining about the wrong price of his items.

He later found out that the customer didn’t want the free or the half-priced items, so he paid in full.

Read the story below for all the details.

“I don’t want this for free!” I work in a supermarket. Our policy is to give an item for free if it scans higher than the ticketed price. Or maybe this is our country’s consumer law policy. As I often am, I was called over my headset to check a price on something that scanned higher for the customer than they expected.

This man noticed that an old price was still posted on the shelf.

I reached the location in the aisle. I noticed an old price ticket that should have been removed previously was still there. Giving the impression this item was half price. I informed the checkout operator that the price was wrong, and thought that was it.

He heard from the PA system that there was an aggressive customer in the front.

A couple of minutes later, I hear a call over the PA, informing that there was an aggressive customer at the front end. Basically, this means as many team members as possible should attend. In order to scare a customer that may be physically violent into backing down with a large presence there. I and a manager got there first. This guy was going on about how he hasn’t been charged right for his items. He has 4 of the item.

Apparently, the customer was complaining that he was charged wrong.

Following the same policy that gave him the first one free, he would get all subsequent items for the price advertised on shelf. So he had 1 for free, and 3 at half price. He insisted that it was wrong, and it should be more expensive. I and the manager clearly explained how the policy worked. And that he was actually better off because he got one for free.

The customer wanted to pay the full price of the items.

He wasn’t having it and kept arguing about it. He told us to just charge him for them all. As soon as the final one was put through (at half price), his whole tone changed. He calmed down immediately, saying it’s already cheap enough.

Even if they gave away the items for free, it wasn’t big money.

He said he doesn’t understand why it should be free, then proceeded to leave. I should point out this item, even at full price, is under $5 each. So it’s not big money. But anything free these days should be considered a win.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

For some people, paying at full price is the best deal they can get.

Weird wild stuff.

