An Old Man Tried To Exchange A Hundred Dollar Bill At The Counter, But The Cashier Shut It Down And Suggested He Try The Bank Instead

Not every customer makes paying quick and simple.

One older man’s odd request for change made a regular day at the landscaping supply counter feel unnecessarily complicated.

It only got more awkward from there.

Read on for the full story!

“You already gave me one.” As you all know, I sell landscaping rock and mulches to homeowners and landscapers. It so happens that this landscaper (OM for Old Man) wanted to buy some rock. Shocker, I know.

Usually the business doesn’t handle much cash.

Now, the majority of our customers pay with card. Every once in a while, it’s cash. Usually, when it’s cash, contractors pay small tabs with $100 bills. His total was like 45 or so, so it wasn’t all bad. It was the story that followed, however… I will be M for me.

But here’s where things got annoying.

M: “So your total is 45-ish.” OM: hands $100 Now, usually, this wouldn’t annoy me, but we had a few other customers before him pay with $100 bills, which means I’m gonna need to go get change. So, I’m a little annoyed. M starts grabbing change. I’m bent down, so I don’t really hear the man.

The man repeats himself, and an awkward series of events unwinds.

OM: “…change for 100?” When he asked that, I thought that he was checking to see if I had the change for his bill that he already paid. M: “I am grabbing it.” I finish grabbing his change and see that he still has a $100 bill on the counter. M: “You already gave me one?” OM: “I know, but do you have change for a hundred?” M: “No, but you may want to try a local bank.”

It appears this customer had the wrong business.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

Don’t these people understand just how annoying handling and carrying big bills like that is?

There are some things you just shouldn’t pay with in big bills.

Other customers seem to want to just make things as difficult as possible.

At least this interaction ended with a shrug instead of a scene.

Sometimes you just have to keep it movin’.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.