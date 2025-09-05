September 5, 2025 at 10:48 am

Apparently “Tomato Girl Summer” Is Real, So You Might As Well Make Yourself a Fancy Cocktail

by Ben Auxier

A few weeks ago, some company or other released a wild ad campaign telling women to “live their tomato girl fantasies.”

Nobody knew what that meant. So rather than ignoring it, we made it real.

In the (tradition?) of Tomato Girl Summer, people are coming up with all kinds of treats, like TikTok user @alessandrabrontsema:

“We’re having a Tomato Girl summer, so I’m gonna show you how to make a delicious tomato spritz.”

“Start by making a tomato simple syrup by simmering water, sugar and some tomatoes until the tomatoes are blistered.”

“And then strain the simple syrup[…]”

“Add some Prosecco…”

“Some Saint Germain, and some of the tomato syrup.”

“And then you have the perfect summer tomato spritz.”

@alessandrabrontsema

The perfect tomato girl summer spritz 🍅🍸 had so much fun creating this drink with @CHRISTINE 🫶🏼 Tomato simple syrup: 1/2 cup water 1/4 cup sugar Handful of tomatoes halved Add water, sugar and tomatoes to a pan over medium heat. Stir until sugar has dissolved and then let simmer to let the tomatoes break down a bit. Mix and strain into a mason jar to let cool. Tomato Spritz (1 drink) 4-5 ounces Prosecco 1/2 ounce St-Germain 1 ounce or 2 tablespoons of tomato syrup #tomato #spritz #tomatospritz #tomatodrink #tomatogirl #tomatogirlsummer #Summer #summerspritz #tomatoicecubes

It’s a hit with a lot of people!

Can you believe what they’re coming up with these days?

Though some were in disbelief.

While others FOUND belief.

Would you try making this?

