Apparently We’ve Cured Hiccups With A Special Straw, So Why Isn’t That Bigger News?

A year or so ago, I learned the cure for brain freeze. Someone told me that if you get a brain freeze, press your tongue firmly to the roof of your mouth and it will go away.

I was skeptical – after all, everyone has heard a thousand random-sounding cures for common ailments, but the next time I got one, I tried it.

It worked. Immediately.

So I tried again the next time.

And the next.

It ALWAYS works.

Apparently this is because the sensation is caused by the roof of your mouth getting too cold and sending pain signals to the brain. By pressing your tongue to the roof, you create heat which thaws out the freeze and stops the pain, easy as that.

I was shocked I’d gone my whole life without knowing this trick. And now, there may be a similar one for hiccups?

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @kareemclarkphd:

“Um, did y’all know we cured hiccups? Like as a society.”

“I’m a scientist, I have a PhD, I was about to make a cute little video about the best ways to beat hiccups according to science, but the first Google result is the cure for hiccups. Why is this not bigger news?”

“And I’m so disappointed because it’s not some cool inhaler or high tech gadget it’s a straw it’s a freaking straw you suck through and it resets your diaphragm, supposedly, and then I was like, ‘surely that’s ******* right, like, some Shamwow garbage.'”

“No, they did a whole study for it it has a 92% success rate. Where’s the Nobel Prize?”

Ok yes, technically this is a treatment, not a cure, but you understand what he meant.

And for some people, hiccups are no joke.

People do seem to like it.

Of course, you can still try your home remedies.

The truly crazy thing about this is that it’s not even new!

At the time of writing, this product was launched FOUR YEARS AGO.

Does it really work as well as they say? My initial look around says yes, but I suppose you’d have to pick one up for yourself to give it a try.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁