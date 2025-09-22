September 22, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Apparently We’ve Cured Hiccups With A Special Straw, So Why Isn’t That Bigger News?

by Ben Auxier

Kareem Clark discussing hiccup cures

TikTok/kareemclarkphd

A year or so ago, I learned the cure for brain freeze. Someone told me that if you get a brain freeze, press your tongue firmly to the roof of your mouth and it will go away.

I was skeptical – after all, everyone has heard a thousand random-sounding cures for common ailments, but the next time I got one, I tried it.

It worked. Immediately.

So I tried again the next time.

And the next.

It ALWAYS works.

Apparently this is because the sensation is caused by the roof of your mouth getting too cold and sending pain signals to the brain. By pressing your tongue to the roof, you create heat which thaws out the freeze and stops the pain, easy as that.

I was shocked I’d gone my whole life without knowing this trick. And now, there may be a similar one for hiccups?

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @kareemclarkphd:

Kareem Clark discussing hiccup cures

TikTok/kareemclarkphd

“Um, did y’all know we cured hiccups? Like as a society.”

Kareem Clark discussing hiccup cures

TikTok/kareemclarkphd

“I’m a scientist, I have a PhD, I was about to make a cute little video about the best ways to beat hiccups according to science, but the first Google result is the cure for hiccups. Why is this not bigger news?”

Kareem Clark discussing hiccup cures

TikTok/kareemclarkphd

“And I’m so disappointed because it’s not some cool inhaler or high tech gadget it’s a straw it’s a freaking straw you suck through and it resets your diaphragm, supposedly, and then I was like, ‘surely that’s ******* right, like, some Shamwow garbage.'”

Kareem Clark discussing hiccup cures

TikTok/kareemclarkphd

“No, they did a whole study for it it has a 92% success rate. Where’s the Nobel Prize?”

@kareemclarkphd

Apparently we cured hiccups. Is there a cure for brain freeze i don’t know about?? #hiccups #didyouknow #funfacts #lifehack #sciencefacts

♬ original sound – Kareem Clark, PhD

Ok yes, technically this is a treatment, not a cure, but you understand what he meant.

2025 08 19 18 48 56 Apparently Weve Cured Hiccups With A Special Straw, So Why Isnt That Bigger News?

And for some people, hiccups are no joke.

2025 08 19 18 49 32 Apparently Weve Cured Hiccups With A Special Straw, So Why Isnt That Bigger News?

People do seem to like it.

2025 08 19 18 49 48 Apparently Weve Cured Hiccups With A Special Straw, So Why Isnt That Bigger News?

Of course, you can still try your home remedies.

2025 08 19 18 50 12 Apparently Weve Cured Hiccups With A Special Straw, So Why Isnt That Bigger News?

The truly crazy thing about this is that it’s not even new!

At the time of writing, this product was launched FOUR YEARS AGO.

Does it really work as well as they say? My initial look around says yes, but I suppose you’d have to pick one up for yourself to give it a try.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter