Backstreet Boys Fan Spent $1,600 To Get Multiple Angles Of Their Amazing Sphere Concert

by Ben Auxier

A Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas

The Sphere is Las Vegas has been pretty steadily losing money despite its popularity.

But they’re not going out without a fight – they’re still putting on massive shows with customized immersive visuals so large, the actual humans on the stage seem almost superfluous.

But if you’re a true fan, you wanna see those folks. Like TikTok user @organized_adventurer

A Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas

“I spent $1600 to see Backstreet Boys at the Sphere two nights in a row just to show you the difference between the front and the back,” reads the caption.

A Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas

And it’s pretty spectacular.

A Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Honestly, I can’t imagine how anyone gets through these shows without sensory overload.

A Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Backstreet’s back, alright?

Which would you prefer?

Not all heroes wear capes.

This person is just like me.

But there are pros and cons?

Not gonna lie, I’m curious.

