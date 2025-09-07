Backstreet Boys Fan Spent $1,600 To Get Multiple Angles Of Their Amazing Sphere Concert

The Sphere is Las Vegas has been pretty steadily losing money despite its popularity.

But they’re not going out without a fight – they’re still putting on massive shows with customized immersive visuals so large, the actual humans on the stage seem almost superfluous.

But if you’re a true fan, you wanna see those folks. Like TikTok user @organized_adventurer

“I spent $1600 to see Backstreet Boys at the Sphere two nights in a row just to show you the difference between the front and the back,” reads the caption.

