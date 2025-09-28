Baffled Customer Struggles To Understand Store Credit At A Consignment Store, So An Employee Has To Lay It Out For Him And Complete A Transaction To Prove It’s Real

Ever get so confused about a store’s terms you leave that way?

Customer perpetually confused about store credit. Hi, I haven’t been able to post more stories because I am helping people with some issues, but this one literally annoyed me so here is a new one for you fine people. As stated before in my other stories most of what happens to me are because of the “just looking” crowd or people who only care about the “buy” of buy sell trade, specifically getting cash out of my store.

This time it is about store credit, specifically someone not understanding it. This is actually more of a common occurrence in my area than it should be. When we offer store credit we have gotten responses such as “I don’t have a credit card” and “what’s that?”. Today, we are only offering store credit for certain games, as some of them we have much more than others. I informed him we could only do store credit, and he didn’t know what it was.

I explained to him that we see what he brings, and we give him a value depending on what he brings, and it matters more what he brings rather than how much he brings. I think that is a pretty good explanation. He still doesn’t understand and starts asking some strange questions. He asks me “do you charge me for bringing in games?”

I told him I don’t quite understand what he is saying, but we don’t do fees or anything like that. That one seemed to put him at ease of this weird perpetual confusion…at least temporarily. I couldn’t take all of what he brought, but [with] what we could take, it came out to around 18, but I bumped it up to 20.

I told him we could do 20 in store credit. He started getting games. He took a minute, but he came back with games that total around 42 dollars. I scanned his games and then applied his store credit and told him the difference was 22 dollars. The perpetual confusion returned.

He said he doesn’t understand why he has to pay. I gave him the rundown. One of the games alone was 21, and I don’t remember the other two. The Point of Sale has a screen for the customer that shows everything in real time, so I showed him all the numbers and how everything was equaling what it was. No matter how I tried to explain this to him his confusion just lingered.

He later would say he didn’t come with cash so he couldn’t pay it. I have probably been explaining this for like 3-5 minutes to him, so I will admit I was a bit annoyed by this point. He then said “so you do charge-to-trade in games.” Once again I explained to him how we did it telling him again we give a certain value for what he brings so he could apply it towards what he is bringing. I swear, I am breaking down the numbers for him, and no matter how I try to explain it, he still looks at me confused. I tried to stay professional the whole time, side note he brought 2 people with him and both of them started laughing at him.

Eventually, he just said he was hoping he would bring in some games and get other games without paying anything (I wonder in his head what did the “we can do 20 dollars in store credit” mean). I told him that if he removes the most expensive game he would be within budget, and I would give him a gift card. His confusion still continued and after like 15 seconds he said yes.

The transaction went through, and he got the other two games, but he still had that confused look as he was leaving. I legit was left wondering if my explaining ability was that bad.

