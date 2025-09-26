Best Friend Cheats On Her Boyfriend During A Wild Night Out, So Now She’s Considering Ending The Friendship

Sometimes people aren’t always as they seem.

Imagine going out with friends to celebrate your birthday, but one drunk friend ends up cheating on her boyfriend. Would you mind your own business, or would you confront your friend?

In today’s story, this Redditor finds herself in this exact situation with her BFF, and it’s left her questioning their friendship.

See the story below for more.

AITAH for not wanting to be friends with my best friend after she cheated? I had my birthday last week and decided to celebrate on Saturday. I just turned 20 (which is legal drinking age in my country), so we decided to go out. It was just me and three other girls, so just like a small celebration.

My best and closest friend was there (not a long-term friendship). It’s a long-distance friendship, so she came to celebrate with me.

But, things ended up getting pretty wild…

She was definitely the drunkest of us all, and [we] tried to suggest she stopped drinking multiple times during the night, how she usually does for me. After we come to this one bar, we all go dance together. Me and another friend went to get a drink and the others stayed. When we came back, we see my best friend has met friends she knew and kinda just left my friend alone. This already made me upset. We went to go back to dance but my best friend didn’t come. Thought nothing of it.

That’s when she saw something shocking.

Well, suddenly, there’s a bunch of commotion around us, and I realize she’s dancing with some guys. We keep dancing, and she dances with them.

Oh, but it got waaaaaay worse.

After like half an hour, I just see her and this other guy, and she’s full on making out with him in the middle of the dance floor. I was stunned and disgusted. Nothing like this has ever happened to me, but I really dislike cheating. This kinda destroyed my birthday, and I was pretty angry with her.

Now, this is where it gets really wild…

Well, later, us other girls went home, but she stayed. We were home in 3 a.m., she was closer to 6 a.m. Next morning, she’s saying she just hung out with this guy (she had slept with him before her now boyfriend) and that nothing happened. She never say she didn’t remember but that nothing happened.

She tried to talk to the BFF, but things didn’t go over well.

I talked to her today and asked her if she even know she kiss this other guy in club. And she’s saying since she was so drunk she didn’t remember. I just told her how this made me feel, and that I feel she should tell her boyfriend. And she’s saying it’s her choice and that there’s nothing she can do about it now.

Now, the woman is questioning the future of her friendship.

So, I am thinking I’m not really wanting to be friends with a girl that won’t be honest about her mistakes. I know it’s none of my business, but I can’t in good conscience continue a friendship with a cheater and a liar. That trust is kinda destroyed for me. So I kinda just want to know, am I a jerk for wanting to end this friendship with one of my closest friends because she cheated?

Is she in the right here? Or should she just stay out of the friend’s relationship and let her handle it?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks with the comments below.

Redditors supported her wholeheartedly.

They also, overwhelmingly, said “NTA”.

People urged her to distance herself.

And finally, one reminded her that she would be wronged in due time.

This woman needs to find friends who share the same values as her.

