Bride Wants To Tour Wedding Venues With Just Her Fiancé And Their Moms, But Her Fiancé Wants His Sister To Come Too

Some brides have control issues — and some just have boundaries.

Which one does this Redditor have?

She is excited to look at wedding venues with her fiancé, but a disagreement about who should get to come with them is causing a lot of drama.

See the story below for more information.

Is it wrong that I don’t want my fiancé’s sister to come to our FIRST wedding venue visit? My fiancé and I are planning our wedding, and we have a visit scheduled soon to check out a potential venue. The plan was for just us and our mothers to go — kind of a special moment where both moms could finally do something together, just the four of us. We’ve never had that before, and I thought it would be a nice, calm way to make it feel real and intimate.

But, the fiancé wanted to add someone else to the tour list.

Now, my fiancé suddenly told me that his sister might be joining us. I honestly don’t want that. Not because I don’t like her — I actually get along with her okay — but I just feel like this specific moment should stay small and simple.

I also don’t want too many opinions flying around when we’re just trying to get a feeling for the place.

This did NOT go over well with the fiancé,

When I told him how I felt, he got really upset and said it’s disgusting how I’m acting. That I always complain about how other people (like his brother’s girlfriend) are too involved, and now I’m acting like this when his sister just wants to come along. He said I should be happy she wants to be there. I tried to explain it’s not personal, just that this one day should be kept between us and our moms — and that I’d be fine with her coming another time.

But now, the OP is questioning her opinion on the matter.

But, he’s not having it.

Am I being unreasonable? Is it really that wrong to want this one thing to be kind of private?

What does Reddit think about this venue drama? Should the bride just let it go? Let’s see the comments to learn what people are thinking.

One Redditor said calling the bride “disgusting” took things a step too far.

Another reminded the OP that their feelings are valid.

One person said “YTA” for a surprising reason.

And finally, one reader said this was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Her fiancé really overreacted!

