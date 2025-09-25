Bride’s Future Mother-In-Law Wants Her To Wear Her Wedding Dress, But the Bride Points Out An Obvious Problem

Imagine planning your wedding, and your mother-in-law wants you to wear her wedding dress.

Would you be excited about getting a free wedding dress, or would you prefer to pick out your own dress?

In today’s story, one bride is not at all excited about her mother-in-law’s wedding dress offer, but her mother-in-law is not backing down.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my mother-in-law I can’t wear the wedding dress she wore because of our dress size differences ? The wedding dress my mother-in-law (49f) wore for her wedding is a US dress size 4. I’m (27f) a US dress size 16. MIL and FIL (49m) had always wanted whoever their son (25m) married to wear MIL’s dress.

She pointed out the obvious problem.

When it came time to give a definite answer, I told MIL I can’t wear the dress because of our size differences. She told me I can wear it, I just have to either lose weight or alter the dress.

She’s not willing to do either one.

I told her no. She called me selfish. FIL is on her side, my fiance is on my side. Am I a jerk ?

Even if she could fit into the dress, it’s her wedding day. She shouldn’t be forced to wear her mother-in-law’s wedding dress. She can pick out whatever she wants to wear.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a weird request.

This person suggests turning it back on her mother-in-law.

Here’s a suggestion about how to say “no.”

Her mother-in-law sounds pretty rude and controlling.

It’s only right for OP to get to choose her own dress.

This person wants to know her future husband’s reaction.

It was nice of her mother-in-law to offer, but she shouldn’t force the issue.

