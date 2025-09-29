Broke College Student Makes Dinner And Shares It With Her Roommate, So In Exchange She Thinks Her Roommate Owes Her Soda

It can be really important to establish rules with roommates when it comes to food. While some roommates might be okay with sharing food, other roommates might not.

In today’s story, one woman doesn’t really want to share her groceries with her roommate, but she’s not sure she’s navigating this situation correctly.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for telling my roommate to buy a can of soda instead of just taking one, even though she once made me dinner? I (22F) live with a roommate, we’re both broke students. About a week ago she cooked dinner for us. I immediately offered to Venmo her my share, but she said no and that I could “just treat her another time.” I figured that meant we’d keep things casual, but at least I made the offer.

She decided not to make a big deal about anything.

Since then, I’ve actually been super chill about other stuff. She lost her key once and I gave her mine so she wouldn’t be locked out. She also hosted a pre-party/after-party with way more people than she told me about. I was literally trying to sleep while strangers were in our place, but I didn’t make a big deal about it.

Her roommate asked for another favor.

Anyway, today she texted me asking if she could have one of my cans of soda. I replied that she could buy one off me (not in a mean way, just because we’re poor students and I try to keep food/expenses fair). She replied, “Well, you kind of owe me for that dinner.” I tried to play it cool and texted back something like “hahaha oh right, just take one.”

But the roommate decided not to take the soda after all.

Then she wrote, “Just forget it.” I reacted with a thumbs-up emoji to keep things chill. Now I’m confused. I honestly don’t mind sharing sometimes, but I prefer to keep it clear with money/food so no one feels used. Plus, I did offer to pay for dinner, she refused, and I’ve already been generous in other ways (keys, parties, etc.). So… AITA for asking her to buy the soda, or is she overreacting by holding dinner over me when she already said no to payment?

Maybe she should talk to her roommate about this.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

This person’s comment wasn’t as unusual as they thought it would be.

Another person points out that soda doesn’t cost that much.

Here’s a similar comment.

She needs to stop keeping track of every little thing.

Letting your roommate borrow a key is just being a good roommate.

This person thinks she sounds like an annoying roommate.

Her roommate probably won’t make her dinner again.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.