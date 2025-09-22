Cat Obsessed Roommate Insists That She Respond To Her Cat In Cat Language When She Meows At Her, But She Finds That Ridiculous

Some cats are super vocal. You wish you could find a cat translator to get the message.

Are they quoting Shakespeare? Are they trying to remind you to take the lint out of the dryer?

We just don’t know what cats are saying. See why the person in this story doesn’t want to try to find out.

AITA for refusing to “meow back” at my roommate’s cat? My roommate’s cat meows a lot. Like, a lot. If you walk into the kitchen, it meows.

Other things trigger the meowing.

If you sit down, it meows. If you breathe, it meows. My roommate insists that when the cat meows at me, I have to meow back “so he knows he’s heard.” I refuse.

Her explanation is compelling.

Not because I hate cats (I like them!) but because I’m not about to stand there having a full conversation in Cat when I don’t know what I’m agreeing to. She says I’m “emotionally neglecting” him and making him sad. I say the cat doesn’t pay rent and can cope. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

Maybe kitty will poison him, though.

I did with my chatty dog!

And if the cat fights you, you die.

But you can’t owe your soul to more than one cat, so you’re safe.

Or what? You’ll tell cats to haunt him in the afterlife?

I’m a dog person, so I’m confused and concerned.

