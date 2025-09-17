Couple Helps Young Man Out By Scanning His Job Application For Him, But They Notice Multiple Errors In The Process

If you don’t think someone is going to get a job they’re applying for, should you go out of your way to make sure their job application is perfect anyway?

In today’s story, one couple is helping a friend’s son out by scanning in a lengthy job application that he needs to return via email. They noticed multiple errors on the application, and they’re not sure if they should say anything.

WIBTA for not proofreading an important document that has already been proofread twice? My best friend’s son is 20 and wants to join a law enforcement academy. Our families have been extremely close since long before his birth. I love this boy with all my heart, but I (and other members of his family) don’t necessarily think this is the right type of work for him but we have been supporting him.

The document he needs to submit wasn’t filled out very well.

His family doesn’t have a scanner and he has a huge (30 + pages) document to fill out and email in. He sent it to me to print out for him, then he completed it and gave it to my husband last night to scan. The pages were out of order, several had missing information like previous addresses, his phone number was illegible, information entered in wrong places was crudely scratched out and he even forgot to put his NAME on it. (He was confused because it had a place for maiden name.) He has ADHD and always had trouble in school with completing assignments and his handwriting is very childlike and practically illegible. These are just two of the reasons why we feel this isn’t a good fit for him. We also found out last night that he had the email for a week before he sent it to me for printing. He said he didn’t get a notification that he received it.

They gave him a chance to fix everything.

We got it back in order and I started going through it, finding the errors. Called his mom and talked to her about it. We reprinted the pages that needed to be redone, he picked them up after work and she stood over him while he fixed it all. My husband scanned it today, emailed it to him and copied me on it. I verified with his mom that she had looked over everything and I didn’t need to proofread it again. She said yes.

They still found errors.

Problem: just glancing through I still found errors, including the date on the signature page. I have opted not to say anything and let the chips fall where they may. Husband agrees. Our thinking is: If he needs three other people to help APPLY for a position and still can’t get the paperwork right, it is on him. The official email hasn’t gone out yet. WIBTA?

It sounds like they’re really good friends to help. I don’t think they would be in the wrong for letting him submit it as is. The mom said they don’t need to proofread it.

