Cousin Wants To Study Medicine After Watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” But A Family Member Questions Her Choice

One cousin tells her family she wants to go to med school, even though she’s always been more into Arts and History.

When asked what inspired her, she says Grey’s Anatomy was the reason.

Concerned, her relative suggests she do more research on the reality of med school, but now the cousin feels hurt.

Was the advice too harsh?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for questioning my cousin’s choice to study medicine for being a fan of Grey’s Anatomy? My younger cousin is in her senior year in high school and when we were talking about her future college and career choices, she told me she wants to go to med school. I was a bit surprised because she had just previously told me she is not interested in any related subject. She likes Arts and History and seems to despise biological sciences, so I kept asking what draw her to medicine.

Weird.

She said she started thinking about it after binge-watching Grey’s Anatomy. So I said she should maybe do some extra research on the realities of med school and the medical field.

I said Grey’s Anatomy is fiction and not an accurate representation of the profession and a doctor’s life.

Truth.

I said this with good intentions but she took it as if I was suggesting she was naive and misinformed, or trying to make her second-guess her decision. AITA for this?

She meant well, but did questioning her cousin’s motives come off as too critical? Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Most people shook their head at OP, saying they’re the AH.

But this person says not really.

But again…most people disagree.

Guess it’s not just the characters in Grey’s Anatomy who need a reality check.

But maybe she should have been more supportive!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.