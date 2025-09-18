Customer Couldn’t Get Her Bread Sliced, So She Pulled The Fire Alarm And Cleared Out The Entire Supermarket

Some customers will go to surprising lengths when they don’t get their way.

One woman turned a minor inconvenience about bread sparked a dramatic chain of events that would leave her in handcuffs.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Customer won’t accept there’s no bakery trained staff I work for a massive supermarket chain in the UK and was in the middle of changing departments when this happened. I work on the customer service desk, and it was my last day.

This shift would soon prove to be one of the most memorable they ever had.

It was really busy as it was a Saturday, and this woman came up to our desk and asked quite nicely if someone could slice a loaf of bread for her. Now, in our store, bakery staff don’t work past 5 o’clock and it was half 7.

So the employee tries to calmly explain this and the customer seems to understand at first.

I told her that we didn’t have anyone from that department in, but since it was my last day, I felt like being a bit nice. She wasn’t a bad customer, so I said I would try to find someone trained. When I couldn’t find anyone, I explained that there’s no one in the store that could help and apologized. She didn’t seem too upset.

But that wasn’t the end of it — not even close.

About 5 minutes later, the fire alarm went off. Being one of the two fire wardens in the store, we had to evacuate the whole store and check that everyone was out of the building and so on.

And who done it?

Turns out this woman had purposely hit the fire alarm out of anger because we didn’t have the staff to slice her bread and she didn’t want to buy a pack of already sliced bread. She’s been sitting in the police station across the road for about 30 minutes.

It’s always the quiet ones…

What did Reddit think?

This commenter wouldn’t trust this woman with a sharp utensil.

As a society, we all understand that purposely pulling the fire alarm is wrong.

Adults aren’t the only culprits of this behavior.

To say this customer overreacted would be a massive understatement.

Turns out a fire alarm makes for a terrible solution to a minor inconvenience.

Was a loaf of bread really worth all this?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.