Customer Demanded A Free Christmas Tree Because It Was Almost A Goner, But Then Returned Days Later Furious It Had Already Been Sold

Holiday shopping always brings out a few characters.

Imagine working the last few days before Christmas with barely any trees left, only to have someone insist she deserves a massive discount, or even a free tree, just because it’s close to the holiday.

Would you give in to her demands? Or would you stand firm, even if it meant getting yelled at?

In the following story, a holiday tree salesman finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s how he handled it.

What do you mean you can’t give me a tree for free? This happened last week. With less than a week to go before Christmas, our store is almost completely out of trees. All we have left are a few 6-7’ trees and one really nice 9’ we used as a display. This cranky middle-aged lady comes in asking about the big tree, and before I can say anything, she says, “I mean, it’s half dead and a few days before Christmas, so I expect to get a discount.” Customers do not understand or care about PBS (pay by scan). I told her we don’t own the trees and aren’t allowed to mark them down.

I swear it looked like I insulted her family or something, but she went full-on psycho on me, demanding compensation for her wasted time (seriously).

She should’ve bought the tree the first time.

In an effort to get away, I offered her the big tree for the price of the next lowest tree (which is like a $30 discount). After I said this, she said, ” OK, but I want to look around some more before I decide.” And after all the fussing, she just left. Fast-forward two days, and she shows up again asking for the tree. I tell her it was sold, and she starts throwing a fit again, demanding where it is. I tell her it has been two days since we last talked, and she never asked for me to hold it either. She then asks for the manager’s name and number, I guess to complain about not getting a tree for free or at a discount days before Christmas. Let’s see if anything ever comes of this, lol.

Yikes! This lady sounds like a complete nightmare.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about her.

As someone who works at a Christmas tree farm, he can relate.

It means exactly what you think.

When a customer is angry, there is no explaining facts to them.

Here’s what this person thinks will happen.

He shouldn’t worry about it, because he did nothing wrong.

