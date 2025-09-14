Customer Demanded Same-Day Cake Delivery To A Different State, But Then Complained When The Bakery Said No

Some customer requests are just baffling, especially when they ignore the most basic limits of reality.

Imagine you were working at a small family bakery when someone called demanding a cake delivery hundreds of miles away by the end of the day.

Would you try to help them find a bakery closer to them?

Or would you explain the obvious and try to get off the phone?

In the following story, a bakery manager deals with this exact situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

My First Call Me: Hello Bakery, how can I help you? Idiot: Hi! I’m from Chicago, but I need a cake delivery to New Jersey. What are your prices? M: I’m sorry…You need a cake delivered to New Jersey?

At first, it seemed like a misunderstanding.

I: Yes! By today. M: Um… I’m sorry, but we only deliver cakes in the Chicago area. It’s impossible for us to deliver a cake that far. I: What do you mean, aren’t you in New Jersey? M: No, we are in Chicago.

As the call went on, it was clear the lady was just trying to be difficult.

I: And you don’t deliver? M: We do, just not to New Jersey. I: Oh..well, do you know any places in New Jersey that deliver the same day? M: No, sorry. I’ve never been there. You’ll have to look it up on your own.

Of course, she wanted to speak to the manager.

I: I want to speak to your manager. You’ve been nothing but rude, and I’m sure your company will accommodate me. M: I am the current manager, and we aren’t a company; we are family-owned and operated. I: *hangs up* It’s going to be a long one, boys.

Yikes! It’s not even like those two places are close to each other.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

Here’s a bakery suggestion for the woman.

This person doesn’t like it when someone asks for recommendations.

For this reader, they can’t imagine shipping cakes.

This person has strong feelings about bad customers.

Surely, New Jersey has bakeries.

It seems odd someone would even try this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.