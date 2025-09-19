Customer Found A Clever Loophole At The Self Checkout, And The Store Ran Out Of Cash Before The Clock Even Struck Noon

People will always find creative ways to save a buck, and sometimes it’s at the store’s expense.

So during one routine shift, one clever customer hopped from one self-checkout to another to withdraw cash without the usual fees, leaving the machines bone-dry.

And the employee couldn’t help but admire the customer’s ingenuity.

Played self checkout for an ATM Back in the bad old days when I worked retail, cashier at an everything store, I was in charge of self-checkout one day. It was early, nothing going on, few customers.

A guy with a half-full cart came into self-checkout and scanned… one item. He paid for it and got cash back. He scanned another item, paid, and, you guessed it, got cash back again. After a few times, he moved registers. Same thing.

The guy visited at least three before finishing. I didn’t say anything about it to him because, as far as I know, there hadn’t been a rule against it. But I was told not to allow that in the future. Three machines had to close all morning until the cash could be refilled.

If there’s one clear lesson in retail jobs, it’s to always expect the unexpected.

