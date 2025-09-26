Customer Switched Price Tags On Items At Their Thrift Store, But The Employees Noticed And Changed Them Again

You gotta have eyes in the back of your head when you work in any kind of retail position…

Seems sus. “I work at a thrift store and the way that we price our items is by category. For example if you bought a jigsaw puzzle or a stand mixer at a regular store, they would most likely ring up as ‘jigsaw puzzle’ and ‘stand mixer’ respectively but at my store they would ring up as ‘toys’ and ‘kitchen’ instead. As a result, we get a lot of people switching tags from one item to another.

Now, we can’t explicitly say that the person that brought something with the wrong tag to the register is the one that did it, we say “I’m sorry, but the tag that is on this item is incorrect, the actual price is (amount).” Or, “we have to send it to the back to get a new tag” or “let me call someone to get you the correct price.” I am a lead cashier, and am able to give a price to something on the spot, as long as the customer doesn’t mind it being non returnable. So, there is this customer with a salad bowl with a wrong tag and the cashier doesn’t know the real price, the tag on it said 2.99. When I get up to the front I explain to the woman that the price is incorrect and that I know we don’t price our salad bowls for 2.99 unless they are plastic (hers was really nice and had a painting of a rooster on it) and that I could sell it to her for 4.99.

Well, she was not happy with me, and explained that there were tons of salad bowls back there that were this price, and that we are always doing this to her, that every time she comes in to buy something we change the price of something that she is buying. Which made me want to say to her that if we are always changing the price on stuff that you buy, maybe it’s because you always switch the tags (I didn’t actually say this, seems suspicious though, right?) I just smiled at her and explained that we are not changing the price because of her, but because someone switched the tags on her item, and that the tag is incorrect, it’s just store policy, and that I could call for a manager if she wanted. She said no, that it was the fact that we are changing the price even though we priced it at 2.99, and that she would have bought it if it was 2.99 or 12.99.

I explained to her again that we don’t price our salad bowls at 2.99 and that this was wrong, and that I was giving her a correct price based on our pricing range. She ended up buying the bowl, and when I had time, I went to our kitchen aisle and looked at the prices on each of our salad bowls to look for our tons of 2.99 bowls. Every single salad bowl bigger or smaller than the one she bought was 6.99, and hers was the fanciest one, so I think that her 4.99 bowl was a great deal.”

That customer may not have been the one to switch the tag, but the price was clearly wrong. It seems that the pricing system in this store is flawed if it’s so easy for customers to switch tags.

