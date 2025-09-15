Customer Thought A Fellow Shopper Was An Employee Because Of The Color Of Her Shirt, But He Ended Up Embarrassing Himself With His Own Hypocrisy

Not everyone who walks down the aisle in a store works there, but some customers refuse to believe otherwise.

One shopper was minding her own business in the pharmacy aisle when a man demanded her help locating an item and got petty when she didn’t deliver.

Too bad for him, irony was just around the corner.

You shouldn’t wear a red shirt I was trying to arrange my Costco cart with all my labels facing up in the pharmacy section, specifically the adult diapers for a family member.

A man approaches me from behind and says, “Where’s the turmeric?” I paused, turned, and replied, “I don’t know, I don’t work here.”

He looks at my T-shirt, points, and says, “Well then you shouldn’t wear a red T-shirt.” Costco doesn’t have a mandated red shirt uniform. Fine—forgot he wasn’t at Target. He audibly grumbled off to his wife while I finished rotating my items, who then smugly asks if I need assistance (probably because he complained about me).

That’s when I see—these boomers are wearing red shirts.

