Customer Threw His Receipt At The Cashier, But When He Needed It Back, He Had To Dig Through The Trash To Find It

Disrespecting service workers almost always comes back to bite you.

So what would you do if a customer crumpled up an important receipt, tossed it at you like garbage, and then realized moments later that they couldn’t complete their purchase without it?

Would you hand it back to them?

Or would you let them dig it out of the trash themselves?

In today’s story, a hardware store employee deals with this exact predicament.

Here’s what happened.

Throw your receipt at me? Have fun picking it up from the trash. I worked at a hardware store about 7 years ago . We sold big gas bottles (11kg or 24 in feedom units of LPG), and if you brought in an empty bottle, we would give you a filled one in exchange for a price. It worked as follows: The customer came to the checkout, expressed their wishes on what kind of bottle they needed, and paid. The gas bottles were then given to them outside the store at a loading station for bigger goods. The checkout machine would print automatically two receipts: one normal receipt and one that the customer would hand over to a worker in the loading station outside the store as proof they paid for the gas.

This man didn’t need a receipt.

By law, we had to always verbally offer a receipt to every customer. This is to prevent selling things under the table, and a cashier could get fined if they didn’t offer a receipt. So, many customers automatically deny having the receipt and just tell you, “No receipt, thanks,” before you even open your mouth. Some take the receipt but just drop it directly in the trash bins right after checkout. In comes the villain, a middle-aged man who wants to exchange his empty bottle for a filled one. He’s being a generic ******* and barely acknowledged me, the cashier in my mid-twenties. He pays and takes the receipts. He crumbles them up and throws them at me! He said he didn’t need a receipt.

It didn’t take long for him to notice his mistake.

Working in customer service was not a peak career point, and as every sane person knows, customers are often wrong. However, I have never been disrespected so much that someone would throw a piece of trash at me! In kicks the malicious compliance. I knew the dude needed the receipt to get what he paid for. So I took the receipt ball he had made, dropped it quietly into the big trash bin next to me, and started helping the next customer in line. The disrespectful man took a few steps away, realized his mistake, and said he actually needed the receipt back.

His attitude changed pretty quickly.

I was busy already with the next customer, so with the brightest smile and happy tone, I said, “Sure! It’s in here!” and handed the trash bin to him. Divine justice also arranged it so that we had cleaned the checkout floors quite recently and emptied the dust into the trash bin. He had to hand-pick his receipt ball from the middle of gray dust, old chewing gum, and whatever yucky stuff had ended up in the huge bin. I’m glad to say he turned a lot nicer and lost his demeaning attitude as he was shuffling through the trash.

Wow! Some people have so much nerve.

Hope he learned from this, because it never pays to be mean to customer service workers.

Which everyone should know.

