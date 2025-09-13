Customer Told Her Child “We Don’t Thank The Help,” So The Barista Politely Asked Her To Leave

Some comments are so snobby that they make everyone in the room cringe.

What would you do if a customer corrected their child, not for being rude, but for saying thank you to a worker?

Would you bite your tongue and let it go?

Or would you call out the arrogance head-on?

In the following story, one coffee shop employee recounts a situation her supervisor encountered.

Here’s what happened.

Probably the most snobby thing I’ve ever heard of a customer saying. When I worked for a popular coffee shop, one of my supervisors told me a great story about a lady who clearly wasn’t grounded in our modern reality. So this lady comes in with her child and orders a drink for herself and a hot chocolate for her child. The hot chocolate is finished and put on the bar for the child, who comes up and accepts it and, being a little cutie, squeaks, “Thanks, mister!”

The mother didn’t like that her child thanked the barista.

The lady, standing behind her child, clucks her tongue and says to her child, “Now, now, we don’t thank the help.” My co-worker looks at the kid and says, “You have a wonderful day, sweety.” Then she looks at her mother and says, “I’m sorry, ma’am. I’m going to have to ask you to leave the store now.”

Wow! She must think very highly of herself.

She’s a terrible human and definitely got the treatment she deserved.

What a nightmare.

