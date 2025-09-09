Customer Told The Manager He Refused To Pay More For A Designer Bag Because He Didn’t Know The Brand, Leaving Everyone Baffled

Imagine if designer prices changed based on whether you know the brand or not.

In today’s story, a retail worker shares how this is exactly what a customer thought, until the manager had to explain to him that this is not how it works.

Let’s read the whole story.

“I’ve never heard of that brand in my life! Why should I have to pay more for it?” I work in a store where the policy is that if an item is missing a price tag, we will find one of the same item to find the price or match it to a similar item. A man came up to the cash with a Christmas gift bag that was missing a tag, so our assistant manager went to check for a matching bag. Assistant manager: I can sell you this bag for $5.99. Customer: Why? All the other bags there are $3.99 or $4.99.

The customer wasn’t leaving without haggling.

Assistant manager: Yes, but this is a branded bag. It’s… oh wow, it’s (high-end luxury brand), I’ve never seen that brand here before! Customer: And? So what? I’ve never heard of that brand in my life! Why should I have to pay more for it? Assistant manager: I’m sorry, but I can’t sell it for less than that. Actually, it should probably be priced much higher than I quoted, but I’ll honor that price of course. There are other bags there if you would like to get another one.

He wouldn’t budge.

Customer: No, I want a red one, it’s for Christmas. Oh well, I guess I’ll have to go to (store across the street) instead. While I can somewhat understand this customer’s frustration, I found it funny that he thought an item should be cheap just because he isn’t personally familiar with the brand. Funny enough, it’s a good thing he didn’t buy the bag, because we had received gift sets from that brand that were actually supposed to be packaged and sold inside the bag.

If only we could get discounts on high-end brands just because we don’t know them. Would be nice!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Someone vents about working retail.

Yikes.

I wonder if that would’ve worked.

Food for thought.

Another commenter chimes in.

The manager was very kind.

I guess that’s part of the gig.

