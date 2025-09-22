Daughter Refuses To Attend Dad’s Wedding To His Former Mistress, So Family Drama Hits Peak Levels

After decades of marriage, affairs, and a messy divorce, one woman’s dad is tying the knot with the woman he cheated on her mom with—for over a decade.

Now, she’s torn: attend the wedding, meet his new family, and risk hurting her mom, or skip it and face questions, judgment, and awkward stares from relatives.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not going to my Dad’s wedding? I (25F) am having a dilemma regarding attending my dad’s wedding. My parents were together for 30 years, and my dad cheated on my mom multiple times during their marriage. One of those affairs, which lasted about a decade, was with the woman he’s now planning to marry. They divorced 3 years ago, and my mom has no idea he’s marrying her.

Wow.

I found out earlier this year that they were dating, but I’ve put off meeting her. My dad doesn’t know I know about their history. Last year, my mom found out they were living together and cried in bed for weeks. Because of that, I knew telling her about the marriage would devastate her, so I put off saying anything – especially since I was told late about the wedding and was in the middle of studying for the bar exam.

What terrible timing.

The wedding is next week, and it would be the first time I meet her, her kids, their extended family & most of my dad’s friends/family…most of whom think I’ve been distant because of his illness (he has HLH and cancer) and my mom’s resentment, when in reality it’s because of years of abuse and betrayal. My mom is already upset about me potentially going to the to see him at all, and I still live with her. The dynamic at home is tense, and I don’t want to make things worse for her. On top of that, I’ve been sick with a severe case of strep and am still recovering, so I’m not at 100%.

This just keeps getting worse and worse.

I want to tell my dad I’d rather not go because of how it would affect my mom and because I’m not feeling well, but I also said I’d like to celebrate with him another time in a way that doesn’t cause all that fallout. I don’t want to choose sides completely or let him know that I know about the affair. I want to remain cordial. So… AITA for not going to my dad’s wedding to his mistress?

Nothing says “happy wedding” like decades of cheating, a recovering kid, and a house full of side-eye.

