September 1, 2025 at 6:48 am

David’s Bridal is Making Wedding Dresses for Labubu Dolls Now

by Ben Auxier

Liz in the backroom of a David's Bridal

TikTok/bridalbabe03

I’m not sure what to say. Apparently we’re not done with Labubu yet.

And the latest development?

These little dolls are getting wedding dresses. But not like little homemade scrap cloth dresses. I mean a major wedding outfitter is getting in the game, as revealed in this video from TikTok user @bridalbabe03:

Liz in the backroom of a David's Bridal

TikTok/bridalbabe03

“Hey so if you don’t know I work at David’s Bridal I just got this across our desk allow me to read it to you.”

Liz in the backroom of a David's Bridal

TikTok/bridalbabe03

“Custom dresses for Labubus. Yes it’s true, David’s is offering custom couture wedding ensembles for Lebubus, the 10 inch tall chaos creature captivating hearts and shelves worldwide. With this playful initiative, David’s once again demonstrates that no idea is too bold and no request is too small when it comes to bringing their customers’ dreams to life. As alteration artisans, you and your creativity will now extend to this special technique.”

Liz in the backroom of a David's Bridal

TikTok/bridalbabe03

“We can make wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses for your Labubus, in case you were curious. This is legitimate, this, I mean, straight from our company. Yeah, have fun with that.”

@bridalbabe03

You heard it here first #davidsbridal #labubu #labubuthemonsters #wedding #customlabubu #labubuclothes #wedding #weddingtok #weddingtiktok #labubus

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

I guess they really like small dresses.

Screenshot 1 34f192 Davids Bridal is Making Wedding Dresses for Labubu Dolls Now

Why does your *toy* need expensive clothes?

Screenshot 2 178a5c Davids Bridal is Making Wedding Dresses for Labubu Dolls Now

They can’t even get married!

Screenshot 3 5ce1a1 Davids Bridal is Making Wedding Dresses for Labubu Dolls Now

It’s a whole new level of weird.

Screenshot 4 9ba6ba Davids Bridal is Making Wedding Dresses for Labubu Dolls Now

I think I need to take a break from humanity.

