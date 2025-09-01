David’s Bridal is Making Wedding Dresses for Labubu Dolls Now

I’m not sure what to say. Apparently we’re not done with Labubu yet.

And the latest development?

These little dolls are getting wedding dresses. But not like little homemade scrap cloth dresses. I mean a major wedding outfitter is getting in the game, as revealed in this video from TikTok user @bridalbabe03:

“Hey so if you don’t know I work at David’s Bridal I just got this across our desk allow me to read it to you.”

“Custom dresses for Labubus. Yes it’s true, David’s is offering custom couture wedding ensembles for Lebubus, the 10 inch tall chaos creature captivating hearts and shelves worldwide. With this playful initiative, David’s once again demonstrates that no idea is too bold and no request is too small when it comes to bringing their customers’ dreams to life. As alteration artisans, you and your creativity will now extend to this special technique.”

“We can make wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses for your Labubus, in case you were curious. This is legitimate, this, I mean, straight from our company. Yeah, have fun with that.”

I guess they really like small dresses.

Why does your *toy* need expensive clothes?

They can’t even get married!

It’s a whole new level of weird.

I think I need to take a break from humanity.

